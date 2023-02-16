Consumer’s Energy announces planned power outage for Midland on Sunday, Feb. 19

Consumers Energy Logo
Consumers Energy Logo(Consumers Energy Logo FB)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumer’s Energy announced that power will be interrupted for approximately four hours from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Midland.

The interruption is required to conduct routine maintenance on behalf of ITC, an independent entity that operates the high voltage transmission lines in the region.

The location of the outage is Letts Road to the north, S. Flajole Road to the east, Eastman Road to the west, and Wackerly Road to the south.

An anticipated 3,778 customers will be impacted.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University
Wednesday holds a First Alert Weather Day for strong wind gusts.
First Alert: Windy Wednesday before accumulating snow Thursday
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Settlement reached in lawsuit against school after student’s hair was cut by employee
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Freeland Middle School Pos Team Wins Championship
New details revealed in deadly MSU campus shooting
Photo showing marijuana
Lots of marijuana seized from illegal grow operation
3 people charged with concealing death, allegedly cashing in Social Security checks