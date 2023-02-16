Consumer’s Energy announces planned power outage for Midland on Sunday, Feb. 19

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumer’s Energy announced that power will be interrupted for approximately four hours from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Midland.

The interruption is required to conduct routine maintenance on behalf of ITC, an independent entity that operates the high voltage transmission lines in the region.

The location of the outage is Letts Road to the north, S. Flajole Road to the east, Eastman Road to the west, and Wackerly Road to the south.

An anticipated 3,778 customers will be impacted.

