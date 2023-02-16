Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University
Wednesday holds a First Alert Weather Day for strong wind gusts.
First Alert: Windy Wednesday before accumulating snow Thursday
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Settlement reached in lawsuit against school after student’s hair was cut by employee
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Payton Gendron listens as he is sentenced to life in prison without parole by Erie County Court...
Buffalo supermarket shooter could still get death sentence
Sea turtle released back into the ocean after lung tear
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine says Russia turns to decoy missiles, intel balloons
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan