DNR honors officers for saving lives after the Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded two environmental investigations conservation officers for their efforts saving lives after the tornado in Gaylord last year.

Lt. Vence Woods, an environmental investigations supervisor, was presented with a Distinguished Service Award and a Lifesaving Award. Det. Chris Bowen, an environmental investigations conservation officer, received a Distinguished Service Award.

On May 20, 2022, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord. Woods, who was working at an office in Gaylord, gathered emergency response supplies and took a vehicle to follow the tornado’s path to the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, the DNR said.

The mobile home park was one of the hardest hit areas. There, Woods found a trapped woman who was in critical condition. He worked with others to strap the woman to a kitchen chair and carry her out of the debris to an ambulance a considerable distance away, the DNR said.

“In 35 years of law enforcement, that was the most volatile and dangerous place I have seen,” Woods said of the destroyed mobile home park. “When I arrived, the natural gas was spewing as loud as a jet plane. It was all you could taste and smell.”

After saving the woman, Woods returned to the scene and continued to search for people with injuries and worked to clear the scene.

According to the DNR, Bowen, the other officer honored, was personally responsible for assisting 15 people with emergencies and provided medical treatment to at least 11 others in one of the hardest hit areas in Gaylord.

He assisted at Hobby Lobby helping other emergency responders dig through debris for trapped people while damaged gas, water and electrical lines posed serious risk, the DNR said.

At the Nottingham mobile home park, Bowen searched through debris and helped someone who needed to retrieve medication from their destroyed home.

When additional emergency personnel arrived to assist, the two officers provided details of where they searched, people they located, and those who may be missing, The DNR said. Both men used their knowledge of the area and emergency response training to help local authorities in the days following the tornado.

