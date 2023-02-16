First Alert: Snowy roads expected Thursday afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s wind has slowed down substantially into this Thursday morning and as you start off your day, conditions are looking good! Snow is on the way for the afternoon hours which will slow down travel across Mid-Michigan. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late this morning for many TV5 counties.

The First Alert Weather Team is also holding a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday’s snow, this will start at 12 PM. The big takeaway for today are roadway impacts and slow travel, as the amount of snow expected will still be quite manageable.

The incoming snow is prompting a First Alert Weather Day for the afternoon and evening hours. (WNEM)

Today & Tonight - First Alert Weather Day

Bus stops and the morning drive will be in good shape today as our wintry weather doesn’t begin until around noon. Temperatures will be at their warmest this morning too, they’ll only fall going through the daytime. This is due to a northeast wind that will speed up to 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, during the afternoon.

There will continue to be periods of mix in our southernmost counties during the early and mid-afternoon hours, fortunately this mix will mostly just be sleet/ice pellets. However, this will still cause slushy and greasy roadways during the afternoon.

By mid-afternoon there will be wintry mix to the south, but snowfall anywhere north. (WNEM)

By 6 PM, some wintry mix will still be possible farther south, but those areas will start to see all-snow taking over. At this same time though, warmer and drier air aloft will begin to move in. This will limit some snowfall intensities, along with reducing snowflake quality and size. This will lead to less efficient accumulations which will limit totals when all is wrapped up later in the night.

Towards dinner there could be a few dry spots emerging, but at this point snow will start to take over to the south. (WNEM)

By 9 PM, anyone who did see wintry mix to the south will see all-snow taking over completely, and snow will continue past the midnight hour. The biggest update this morning to the forecast is that snow will last a little longer into the night than previously thought, wrapping up closer to 5 AM. It will clear from west to east, so our western counties will dry-out sooner than that time.

By the evening it will be mostly all-snow for Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

When snow completely comes to an end, we expect totals to land at 2″ to 5″ across most of Mid-Michigan. There will be a lower swath at 1″ to 2″ in our southernmost counties. This is where more sleet and wintry mix will really work hard to limit snow totals. Even in southern Gratiot, Saginaw, and Tuscola Counties, a little bit of sleet may mix with the snow. This will be enough snow to at least break out the shovel!

Most of Mid-Michigan will land under 2" to 5" of snow, but lower totals will occur to the south from sleet mixing in. (WNEM)

Warmer ground temperatures are going to melt some of the snow initially, but falling air temperatures through the day along with continued snowfall will allow the snow to overcome any of the initial melting. On the topic of air temperatures, by noon when our system starts, temperatures will be in the upper 20s across most of Mid-Michigan. The one exception is our southern row of counties where temperatures will be borderline on freezing, allowing for the wintry mix down there.

By noon, almost all air temperatures will be below freezing. (WNEM)

Lows fall into the teens tonight so roads may still be slick even into Friday morning. This is something we’ll monitor for that timeframe, but the remainder of the daytime on Friday will be quieter with mostly dry weather (only some remaining lake-effect snow showers are expected).

Take a peek at the weekend in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.