Funeral arrangements have been made for 2 of the MSU shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of the three MSU shooting victims will be laid to rest as funeral arrangements have been made.

Clawson Public Schools released the funeral arrangements of Alexandria Verner. A viewing will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Guardian Angles Church in Clawson. Saturday she will be laid to rest.

Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and will also be held at the Guardian Angles Church.

“We truly cannot thank everyone enough for the continued love and support of one of our own! #WeAreCPS,” stated Clawson Public Schools.

The Grosse Pointe South Swimming and Diving team shared information regarding the funeral arrangements for Brian Fraser.

A visitation will take place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Verheyden Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe. The funeral service will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

“Our Blue Devil Swim & Dive team is devastated by the loss of our former teammate and swimmer, Brian Fraser,” stated The Grosse Pointe South Swimming and Diving team on Facebook. “Brian had an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fraser family.”

Currently, we do not have information about the funeral arrangements for Arielle Anderson.

Stay with News 10 for more updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.