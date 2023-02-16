Local fire departments train for EV fires

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s a new challenge for fire departments in mid-Michigan. It comes by way of electric vehicle fires.

Fire experts say electric vehicle fires are more dangerous and difficult to put out. As the number of EVs on the road rise, fire departments are working to figure out how to knock the flames down.

Frankenlust Township Fire Chief Bryan Kukla is concerned about electric vehicle fires.

“EVs are something to be very cautious for us in the fire service to watch out. There’s a danger for those battery packs to spontaneously combust and start on fire,” Kukla said.

Kukla said there’s a big difference between gas-powered engine fires and EV fires.

“We could show up and put out within five or 10 minutes on scene, and a couple hundred gallons. An electric vehicle fire can take hours and hours, if not days, and up to 30,000 gallons of water. And they’ve even been known to re-ignite days later while they’re sitting in the junkyard totally not being operated,” Kukla said.

Kukla said his department hasn’t had to respond to an EV fire yet, but he said that day is coming. That’s why they are getting prepared.

“In house, on a regular basis, we’ll hold training specific for electric vehicles,” Kukla said.

And in Bridgeport, they’ve been showing their firefighters slides about the dangers of EV fires for months. Bridgeport Fire Chief David Smigiel said EV fire training for his staff is ongoing.

“This is still relatively new to the fire service. But as the push is being made to make more and more of our vehicles powered by batteries, obviously it’s going to become a bigger part of our protection efforts. They have to be prepared for longer attack times. They have to be prepared for different types of toxic gases that might be present. Not that there isn’t already toxic gases present when we have a vehicle fire, but there’s different chemicals there that are even more deadly than some of the other chemicals we address today,” Smigiel said.

Fire instructor Patrick Durham, who started the company called StacheD Training, explained how dangerous EV fires can be.

“They give off potentially explosive gases. Hydrogen for example, is a big component of these battery cells when they do fail. That chemical reaction gives off a lot of hydrogen. It also gives off hydrogen fluoride. The hydrogen fluoride is an issue for firefighters as well or anybody breathing that smoke,” Durham said.

Smoke that could be lethal in as little as 10 minutes of exposure, Durham said. He said in most cases, EV fires begin in one of two ways. Either charging the battery and the temperature gets too hot, causing a battery cell to fail, or external damage to the battery box which is usually located at the bottom of the EV.

“Somebody had run over something large on the road and you’d get that impact in the bottom of the vehicle. And then depending on the amount of damage, the significance of the damage, you could have a fire instantaneously, or that damage could just sit there and fester in a way. And eventually, you have a fire maybe a day later, a week later, a month later. Just all the road vibrations and everything from standard driving,” Durham said.

Durham said a battery box, which is designed to be waterproof, is made up of smaller battery boxes or individual cells. If one of those cells fails, it starts a chain reaction that spreads throughout the rest of the battery box, causing a fire. Durham said these cells don’t need oxygen to burn. He believes putting water on the batteries will only delay the inevitable.

“If you can, if the vehicle is away from any exposures or anything else that can burn, just let it burn. Currently, they’re saying it should take an hour to an hour and a half for the fire to burn itself out,” Durham said.

Of course, there will be times when the fire has to be extinguished. Smigiel and Kukla both say they’re looking at equipment that would allow firefighters to get water directly under the vehicle. Submerging the vehicle is another possible option.

Durham said one EV manufacturer in Europe has a special fire department access. Firefighters can pull the rear seat out and put water into the battery box.

Closer to home, I-75 runs through both Frankenlust Township and Bridgeport. That’s why these fire chiefs have to be ready for any vehicle that may be passing through.

“We carry databases in our fire trucks that allow us to look up information on just about any make of car, any model of cars, since the last 10 years for example,” Smigiel said.

Both Smigiel and Kukla say the plan to fight EV fires will evolve with time. And even though neither has seen an EV fire yet, they’re expecting to get a lot of practice in the years to come.

“This isn’t a passing fad or just a thing on the side like a hydrogen vehicle, or the hybrid vehicles and such that have been around for many years now. This is probably where we’re going to see the focus go. And we’ve just got to adjust and figure out how we’re going to address it,” Smigiel said.

“It’s only a matter of time. And we know that it’s coming and we’re training to be ready for it,” Kukla said.

According to Durham, as of 2021, there were 17,500 electric vehicles registered in Michigan.

