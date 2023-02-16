Local teen honored as hero for saving coworker’s life

Not all heroes wear capes. A teen was recognized on Thursday, Feb. 16, by Bay City for her quick action that saved her coworker’s life.
By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lillian Flanders, 19, was honored for her life-saving efforts and she credited her CPR training in high school for her life saving response.

On Dec. 27, at about 5:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Bay City, Flanders found her coworker Rusty Publow slumped over his desk and unresponsive.

What she did next may have saved his life.

“If it wasn’t for Lillian I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Flanders, who said she learned CPR in high school, quickly jumped into action, moving Rusty to the floor and administering CPR. This kept him stable until paramedics arrived.

“It had been three years since I actually got the training done, so I’m just glad that it clicked when I saw him, and I got right to it,” she said.

Something not only Rusty is grateful for, but his family as well.

“For keeping our pops here, a little bit longer. Without you, we might have had to plan a funeral instead,” said Rusty Jr., Publow’s son.

Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head of Doubletree by Hilton expressed his awe.

“We are in awe of you, we are in awe of what you have done. We are grateful for your act and I’m sure Rusty is really grateful,” he said.

Family, friends and community leaders all gathered to celebrate the teen as she accepted award after award and gift after gift.

Recognition that was well deserved.

“I owe my life to Lillian. If it weren’t for her and her quick reaction, and her just jumping in... she saved my life,” Publow said.

The message that Publow and Flanders said they want everyone to take from this is the importance of CPR training.

Bay City also presented Flanders with the Key to the City for her outstanding actions.

