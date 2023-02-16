Lots of marijuana seized from illegal grow operation

RICHLAND TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police, along with other officials, seized more than 5,400 marijuana plants and more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana from a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation, MSP said.

MSP Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section (MTIS), in cooperation with the Ogemaw County prosecuting attorney, with assistance from MSP’s Emergency Support Team (ES Team) and the MSP West Branch Post, executed two residential search warrants on Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Ogemaw County’s Richland Township.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 5,400 marijuana plants and more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana, MSP said.

The suspects were growing and processing marijuana in direct violation of Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Act of 2008, the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016, and the Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018, MSP said.

MSP’s MTIS said it will continue to conduct investigations and actively pursue criminal charges throughout Michigan against businesses and individuals who continue to cultivate, manufacture, and distribute black market marijuana and marijuana infused products.

