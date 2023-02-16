Messy evening drive, snow winds down overnight, cold Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a quiet start to the day, but things have been deteriorating quickly around the TV5 viewing area this afternoon and early evening.

Snow and sleet have moved back in, and we’ll continue to see snow through the evening hours tonight. Traffic conditions have gotten progressively worse as the afternoon has gone along and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect. It’s one of those nights that if your plans or travel aren’t necessary, consider staying off the roads.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow will still be ongoing at 9 PM tonight. (WNEM)

While some wintry mix will remain possible initially this evening, a progression to all snow is expected as the evening goes along. Areas to the south near Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee County have seen a slower start to the wet weather, but we expect these areas to fill in with more precipitation as the night goes along, trending toward all snow here, also. Because of the later arrival, snow totals here are expected to be lower.

Snow is expected to continue right through the evening hours, even as far out as midnight. (WNEM)

If you do need to head out, our Interactive Radar will be a great guide for how things look and how close we are to the end late tonight.

Snow should pull away during the early parts of the overnight for everyone except the Thumb. Northerly winds will kick up some lake-effect snow showers overnight. Additional accumulations from these are expected to be minor.

Most areas pick up between 2-5" of snow, but central lower Michigan could see the highest amounts, isolated spots over 6". (WNEM)

In general, we’re expect most of the area to pick up at least 2-5″ of snow, except for the far southern sections mentioned above. There is an area right through the heart of the TV5 viewing area (Tri-Cities, Alma, Mount Pleasant, northern Thumb, and slightly northward into Arenac, Clare, and Gladwin counties) that may pick up 4-6″ and in some isolated areas greater than 6″.

Lows will settle in the teens tonight, allowing for slippery roads Friday morning. (WNEM)

Slippery roads and visibility issues are expected, especially with winds gusting between 20 to 30 miles per hour tonight. Temperatures will drop into the teens for overnight lows, which keeps the possibility of slippery and icy roads going into the Friday morning commutes and bus stops. Parents, plan for the possibility of school closings tomorrow. Our Closings & Delays page will be your guide.

Friday

Lingering snow is possible in the Thumb through Friday morning. (WNEM)

Scattered snow will continue in the Thumb for the first part of the day, however it will start winding down around lunchtime or shortly thereafter. As mentioned above, accumulations with these snow showers would be pretty minor.

Outside of that, we expect many areas to break into some sunshine on Friday, at least partially, with a northerly wind bringing in drier air. High temperatures certainly won’t be helped out by sunshine, with middle 20s expected for the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the single digits to start the day, with only teens expected by the afternoon.

High temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the 20s. (WNEM)

Dry weather and clearing skies are expected into Friday evening, with lows settling in the teens going into Saturday morning. Outside of lingering road issues, your Friday night plans should be okay!

