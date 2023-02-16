MSU to find new locations for classes held at Berkey

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will not hold classes at Berkey Hall for the rest of the semester in the wake of Monday night’s shooting, per a university spokesperson.

Additionally, the MSU Union will remain closed. It’s not determined when the building will reopen.

The university will share more details on class locations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for more updates.

