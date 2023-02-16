MSU police provide updates on victims, shooter

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - During a press release on Thursday, authorities and university officials provided an update on the mass shooting at Michigan state that left three students dead and five others injured Monday night.

“Sparrow has called and let us know that one of our students has moved from critical to stable condition. And so I just want you to continue to pray for those families. Pray for the families that will be having services over the next couple of days for their students who have not made it,” said MSU trustee Dr. Rema Vassar.

There was a bit of good news coupled with empathy to end a press conference at Michigan State University on Thursday. It began with the school’s Interim President Teresa Woodruff saying some students in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital are showing signs of improvement. MSU’s Chief of Police Marlon Lynch says those students are still alive thanks in part to their fellow Spartans who did what they could to help them.

“Those are significant because they gave them a chance, those that had been wounded, and they’re still fighting. But based on those being present at the time, stopping to actually render aid to them,” Lynch said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Anthony McRae, the man responsible for Monday night’s mass shooting at MSU, continues. Police said when he died by suicide four miles northwest of campus, he had a note. In it, he threatened businesses, a church, and a school district in New Jersey.

Authorities said he also had more ammunition.

“Found on McRae were two handguns, the one he shot himself with and another in his backpack that he was carrying. He also had a loaded magazine that was full to capacity in his left breast pocket. In the backpack, he had eight loaded magazines of nine-millimeter ammunition, along with a pencil-sized pouch containing fifty rounds of loose nine-millimeter ammunition,” said Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

Investigators still don’t have a motive for McRae’s attack on MSU. However, they are looking into a claim that McRae was turned down for a job at the university.

In the meantime, MSU is returning to standard operations, meaning university offices are open. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.

“We will not have our safety and security stolen by a man with a gun in this senseless act of violence,” Vassar said. “It will not happen.”

Berkey Hall is closed for the remainder of the semester. It is unclear when, or if, the MSU Union building will reopen.

