Parekh breaks OHL record as Spirit beat Greyhounds 6-2

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (27-21-2-1) started their four-game road trip with a 6-2 win over the Soo Greyhounds (16-23-8-5) Wednesday, February 15, at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Five Spirit players earned two or more points, including Zayne Parekh, who potted two goals and an assist. Tristan Lennox got the start for Saginaw, stopping 29 of 31 shots faced. Brenden Sirizzotti netted a goal and an assist for the Soo. Charlie Schenkel made 28 saves on 33 shots.

With his 20th goal of the season, Parekh sets the OHL record for goals by a 16-year-old defenseman. The record was set by Rick Corriveau in 1988, and stood for 35 years. Reaching the plateau in his 41st OHL game, Parekh does so in 22 fewer games than Corriveau’s 63.

The game began with the Greyhounds on a powerplay after Theo Hill was called for high sticking at 1:34. The Spirit killed off the chance with the help of several acrobatic stops by Lennox.

Saginaw struck first at 4:05 in the first period. Mitchell Smith received a pass from Luke McNamara on the right wing. The Saginaw native skated in through traffic and potted the puck around Schenkel’s right pad for his seventh goal of the season.

Julian Fantino took a tripping penalty at 9:06 in the first frame, giving the Spirt their first man-advantage. The Soo were able to withstand Saginaw’s offense.

The Greyhounds went down a skater after Ryan Thompson committed a holding penalty at 14:29 in the opening period. Saginaw could not add to their lead on the chance.

Nearing the end of the period, Saginaw went back on the man-advantage after Caleb Van Den Ven was called for slashing at 17:54. Despite several shots, the Spirit could not score before the penalty expired.

At the end of the first period, Saginaw held a 1-0 lead along with a 14-12 shot advantage.

The second period started with the Greyhounds down a skater after Conner Clattenburg took an interference penalty at 5:21. Saginaw capitalized on the chance by scoring at 7:07. Joey Willis gave Zayne Parekh the puck. The defenseman rifled a shot from the left side at Schenkel and Hunter Haight deflected the puck on the right past the goaltender for his 15th of the season.

Saginaw added to their lead at 9:58 in the second frame. Calem Mangone passed to Mitchell Smith in the Greyhound’s zone. Joey Willis received it next and wasted no time firing a shot past Schenkel’s blocker to make it 3-0 Spirit.

The Hounds got on the score sheet at 10:22 in the middle period. Mark Durante pushed the puck to Brenden Sirizotti while on the ground. The winger skated into Saginaw’s zone and sent a one-timer shot out front. Justin Cloutier accepted the pass and wristed a shot over Lennox’s glove for his tenth goal of the season.

The Spirit answered back under a minute later with a tally at 11:03 in the middle frame. Oliver Savard got Luke McNamara the puck and he sent a shot towards the net. Schenkel turned the puck aside, but Bode Stewart collected the puck and potted his first OHL goal in the process.

At the end of the second period, Saginaw had a 26-25 shot advantage as well as a 4-1 lead.

The third period opened with the Spirit down a skater after Joey Willis was called for slashing at 2:25. The Soo could not find a tally on the chance.

Luke McNamara committed a slashing penalty at 11:19 in the third frame, giving the Soo a powerplay. The Greyhounds converted on the chance at 12:43. Christopher Brown sent a pass from the right to Brenden Sirizotti. The winger rifled a shot from the left faceoff dot over Lennox’s glove to make it 4-2.

The Soo went on the man-advantage after Luke McNamara took an elbowing call at 15:07 in the final period. Saginaw was successful in killing off the chance.

Exactly one second after the penalty expired, the Spirit extended their lead at 17:08 in the final frame. Dean Loukus collected the puck in the Soo’s zone and sent a pass to Hunter Haight. The Minnesota Wild prospect set-up Zayne Parekh with a one-timer pass and he made it 5-2 Saginaw, tying Corriveau with his 19th of the season.

Mitchell Smith and Dean Loukus would guide the puck up ice late in the third period with the Soo net empty. The puck found Zayne Parekh in the blue paint, and he backhanded his way into OHL history. He became the first defenseman in OHL history to score 20 goals in his 16-year-old season.

At the end of the game, Saginaw won 6-2 with a 34-31 shot advantage. With the win, the Spirit improve to 27-21-2-1.

Saginaw’s next game is against the Guelph Storm Friday, February 17, at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

