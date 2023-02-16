Prosecutor addresses how MSU shooter obtained guns

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Investigators are revealing new details about MSU shooter Anthony McRae, including that he was found with two nine-millimeter handguns after he took his own life Monday night.

This information has prompted many to question whether he was legally able to obtain them, especially considering he was arrested on a felony gun charge in 2019.

Even though McRae was arrested on a felony gun charge, in court, he was able to accept a misdemeanor plea.

Having a misdemeanor on his record, instead of a felony, is what allowed McRae to legally purchase those handguns.

On Thursday, TV5 spoke with Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton who said it’s not unusual for prosecutors across the country to offer a misdemeanor conviction to someone facing a felony gun charge, especially if it’s the first offense.

“If you’re going to have the discussion about whether we should stand on the charge, stand on the felony charge, we have to accompany that discussion with the fact that we’re going to need more prosecutors, we’re going to need more criminal defense lawyers, we’re going to need more judges, we’re going to need more courtrooms and juries,” Leyton said. “Because what will happen is there’ll be more trials. And ultimately, if the people want incarceration, we’re going to have to have a discussion about increased funding for the department of corrections.”

Authorities also said the guns were not registered.

According to MSU police, McRae had no affiliation with the university.

