Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest announced on the show Thursday that this would be his final season.

Seacrest is in his sixth season with the morning show since joining in 2017. He will be stepping down in the spring, CNN reported.

“Live” executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement that Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband and an occasional guest host, is set to take over co-hosting duties.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University
Wednesday holds a First Alert Weather Day for strong wind gusts.
First Alert: Windy Wednesday before accumulating snow Thursday
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Settlement reached in lawsuit against school after student’s hair was cut by employee
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss
MSU shooting.
WATCH LIVE: MSU Police give update on deadly mass shooting
Global rescue and engineering teams are helping to recover survivors, find bodies and assess...
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief to hear from Ohio residents about toxic train spill