Stomach bug causes school bus service disruption at Merrill Schools

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - Some buses have not been running on Wednesday and Thursday for Merrill schools due to bus drivers getting sick from a stomach bug, the Superintendent’s assistant said.

Parents were alerted on Tuesday night that one school bus would not be running Wednesday.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, parents were told at 5:30 a.m. that two school buses would not be running.

According to the assistant, everything will hopefully run on schedule on Friday, provided that the bus drivers don’t call out sick.

Parents who need their kids picked up to go to school are asked to call the school and they will make arrangements to get those students picked up.

The school is making sure kids on the two bus routes affected on Thursday have a way to get home.

