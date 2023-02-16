Thousands attend MSU vigil for shooting victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands gathered near the Rock on the campus of Michigan State University for a vigil to remember the lives of the three students who were lost during Monday night’s shooting.

The Michigan State University community came together to honor the lives of Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser with a candlelight vigil that started with the Spartan walk, a procession from the Spartan Statue to the Rock.

“We definitely really appreciate the support. I mean, it’s good knowing that everyone is like, here for us,” said Megan Fuller, an MSU freshman.

MSU leaders, alum, and students spoke at the vigil.

One of the most recognizable members of the MSU community, basketball coach Tom Izzo also addressed the gathering.

“Look around. Look next to you. Shake somebody’s hand. Introduce yourself to someone you don’t know. That’s what we are. And that’s who we need to be at this time,” Izzo said.

Those who spoke said that all who have been affected by the shooting should seek help when they need it, and love and care for each other as they work toward healing from the trauma.

“Stay strong, stay safe, and know that you’re loved and you’re welcome at MSU. Spartan strong,” said MSU freshman Lucy Youngblood.

With the lighting of candles, shared tears, and hugs, those who were lost were honored and prayers of hope were said for the five victims who are continuing to fight for their lives in the hospital.

“We won’t move on, but we’ll carry it with us and we’ll carry the lost students and the people still fighting for their lives in the hospital,” said Kathryn Solowczuk, an MSU freshman.

One common theme that all of the speakers had during the vigil was that they called for an end to gun violence.

