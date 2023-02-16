VIDEO: 9-year-old crashes after mother instructs him on how to back out of parking spot

A 9-year-old child wrecked a car as his mother instructed him on how to pull out of a parking spot. (Source: New Port Richey Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) – Video showing a Florida woman attempting to give driving lessons to her 9-year-old child is stranger than fiction.

Cell phone video reportedly shows the woman standing outside of a vehicle, giving the driver instructions.

Police said she was giving instructions on how to reverse out of a tight parking spot.

However, the driver the woman was talking to was her 9-year-old son, who ended up backing out of the spot too quickly and crashed into a wall.

Authorities said the child was not injured, but the building was badly damaged.

According to New Port Richey police, the mother was arrested facing child neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

