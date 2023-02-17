Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host upcoming episode of SNL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he listens to a question during an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he listens to a question during an NFL football media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News) – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host “Saturday Night Live” in a few weeks, producers of the show announced on Facebook Thursday.

“Growing up I was a huge Farley, Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up and I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4,” Kelce said on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

It will be an all “Kelce” episode with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini joining the All-Pro tight end as the musical guest.

Kelce and the Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII.

It was the team’s second Super Bowl Championship win in the last four years.

Kelce earned All-Pro honors for his play in the 2022 season. In the regular season, he caught 110 passes with 12 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two children pulled from fire in Flint
Residence where the dead body was discovered after a wellness check.
3 people charged with concealing death, allegedly cashing in Social Security checks
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
The incoming snow is prompting a First Alert Weather Day for the afternoon and evening hours.
First Alert Update: Snowy roads expected Thursday afternoon & evening
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options

Latest News

High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to stay overnight at schools in West Virginia
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of his mother's car. (WCCO, FAMILY...
Mother sentenced for killing 6-year-old son
Police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of his mother's car. (WCCO, FAMILY...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 6-year-old son