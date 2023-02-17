Community plans for Spartan Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of communities surrounding East Lansing are planning to come together to spread love and support for those impacted by Monday’s tragedy, calling it Spartan Sunday.

“I’m going down there on Sunday morning. They are inviting all the students back on campus, and I will be there,” said Benjamin Coughlin, manager of Bayne’s Apple Valley in Freeland and MSU alum. “The presence of Bayne’s Apple Valley will be felt and known, that’s for sure.”

Coughlin said Monday night’s mass shooting hits close to home, which is why he is raising money to help cover the cost of all the treats he’s making for MSU students as part of Spartan Sunday.

“Right now, we’re slated to bake about 2,000-3,000 doughnuts tomorrow. About 500 cookies. We’re taking about 100 gallons of cider as well,” Coughlin said.

Spartan Sunday is an event organized by MSU graduate students Emily Damman and McKenzie Winnie. They wanted to be there for students returning to campus by offering them a number of items from the community so they know people care about them. At first, Damman only thought a couple dozen volunteers might take part.

“And now I think there’s like two or three thousand people who are interested in coming on Sunday,” Damman said. “So, the outpouring of love has been something incredible to see.”

She said Coughlin was the first person from outside campus to reach out and offer help.

“He’s been so willing to contort whatever he had to contort to make it work for the students here. So, he’s been such a great person to work with, yeah,” Damman said.

Damman was quick to point out that this is not a celebratory event by any means. This is all about supporting students. She said more volunteers are welcome Sunday.

“Right now, we’re just looking for bodies to come, smiling faces to come hand things out,” Damman said.

For his part, Coughlin said he is looking forward to offering whatever he can.

“From what I’ve been told from the students that I’ve personally talked to that I know that were there on campus, it’s not going to be easy to go back,” Coughlin said. “A lot of them are permanently stained. And anything that we can do to help, we’re going to do so.”

Click here for more information on Spartan Sunday.

