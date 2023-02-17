First Alert: Snowy roads with schools closed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snow and sleet that moved through Mid-Michigan Thursday and overnight have created snowy and icy roads for this Friday morning. Judging by the School Closings list, it looks like nearly all schools in the TV5 viewing area are closed for Friday. If you have to travel, allow yourself plenty of time, but it is recommended to stay off the roads this morning if you don’t have any necessary travel.

Slick roads are likely to remain for much of today, but the weekend sees warmer temperatures which will help improve road conditions.

Today

We are extending the First Alert Weather Day until 7 AM Friday to account for our snowy roads, but the snow itself is coming to an end. The rest of the day stays quiet, though on the cooler side. Expect a high only around 25 degrees, the wind will continue from the northwest between 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts. The stronger wind will be this morning, it will lighten up through the daytime.

Friday will see a high only around 25 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies turn mostly clear tonight and with the fresh snow, lows will tumble into the teens. Expect a low around 15 or 16 degrees. The wind will turn southwesterly and pick up speed late in the night at 10 to 20 mph, even with some 30 mph gusts. That will set us up for warming temperatures over the weekend.

Friday night will see temperatures fall to the teens. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will warm up over the weekend. (WNEM)

That wind will continue from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph on Saturday, but that brings highs back up to around 37 degrees. There will be increasing clouds so some sun will be around during the morning before turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Dry weather is expected through the day though.

Saturday night will be warmer (compared to Thursday and Friday night), also thanks to the southwest wind. Lows will fall to around 28 degrees with more dry weather expected.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Sunday, but conditions stay dry. The wind will stay southwesterly with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Highs reach around 42 degrees. Through the weekend, these above-freezing temperatures will help to melt any snow left on the roads, but expect the ground to be damp and messy!

We are keeping an eye on the potential for wintry mix towards the middle of next week, give that a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.