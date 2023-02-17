HUD awards housing money for several mid-Michigan communities
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Eight mid-Michigan communities are getting housing money from the federal government.
The money is part of more than $3 billion awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development across all 50 states.
The Flint Housing Commission was awarded $3.6 million, by far the most in mid-Michigan, followed by the Saginaw Housing Commission at $1.6 million, and Bay City at $702,000.
Funding was given to the following communities:
- Alma Housing Commission: $253,959
- Bay City Housing Commission: $702,962
- Caseville Housing Commission: $119,362
- East Tawas Housing Commission: $88,912
- Flint Housing Commission: $3,627,617
- Gladwin Housing Commission: $176,347
- Mt. Pleasant Housing Commission: $300,618
- Saginaw Housing Commission: $1,610,533
- St. Louis Housing Commission: $208,302
Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
