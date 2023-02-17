HUD awards housing money for several mid-Michigan communities

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Eight mid-Michigan communities are getting housing money from the federal government.

The money is part of more than $3 billion awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development across all 50 states.

The Flint Housing Commission was awarded $3.6 million, by far the most in mid-Michigan, followed by the Saginaw Housing Commission at $1.6 million, and Bay City at $702,000.

Funding was given to the following communities:

Alma Housing Commission: $253,959

Bay City Housing Commission: $702,962

Caseville Housing Commission: $119,362

East Tawas Housing Commission: $88,912

Flint Housing Commission: $3,627,617

Gladwin Housing Commission: $176,347

Mt. Pleasant Housing Commission: $300,618

Saginaw Housing Commission: $1,610,533

St. Louis Housing Commission: $208,302

Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

