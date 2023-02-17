Kildee secures $2M for extracurriculars for Genesee Co. youths

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee was in Flint at the Sloan Museum on Friday to announce nearly $2 million of federal funding for various after-school and out-of-school educational programs across the community.

Kildee said the money will allow the organizations to continue and expand the work that they’re doing.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel here. These organizations are doing really important work. We just want to give them a chance to do more and to involve more kids,” Kildee said.

The extracurriculars include:

$1,000,000 to Sloan Museum of Discovery at the Flint Institute of Science and History to support afterschool programs in STEM education for students;

$463,500 to the Crim Fitness Foundation to support the Families For Life (FFL) program. FFL is a full-service community schools initiative expanding learning opportunities, adult education, literacy, social-emotional learning;

$193,921 to the Flint Institute of Music to support music therapy in the treatment of mental and behavioral health issues for students K-8;

$148,000 to the Flint Institute of Arts to expand the JumpSTART program to train early childhood classroom teachers how to incorporate art education into their curriculum throughout the school year;

$100,000 to the Flint Soap Box Derby to support experimental STEM learning and workforce development.

Kildee says the funding, part of this year’s federal budget, should be distributed within the next few months.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.