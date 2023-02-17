Lawmakers introduce new gun legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Lawmakers in Lansing introduced new gun legislation on Thursday aimed at preventing mass shootings.

The package of bills in the State Senate would mandate safe storage of firearms, universal background checks, and establish red flag laws that would keep guns out of the hands of people with a history of violent behavior.

“We introduced them yesterday, on Thursday in the wake of the MSU shooting,” said State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet.

McDonald Rivet wants people to know this legislation is not the result of a knee-jerk reaction to the tragic events that took place Monday night.

“This wasn’t a rash response. These are bills that are widely popular. We’ve been working on this legislation for some time. They were already in the pipeline to be introduced. And we felt it was important to make a statement. So, introduce them immediately in the wake of the MSU tragedy,” McDonald Rivet said.

Even though no Republicans co-sponsored any of the bills, McDonald Rivet is optimistic these measures will receive bipartisan support from state lawmakers.

“We have to do something, so I stood on the capitol steps with hundreds of MSU students holding up signs that said enough. But the reality of it was is that was the 67th mass shooting that we have had since the start of the year,” McDonald Rivet said. “There’s no one solution. There’s no one set of bills that are going to prevent these awful things from happening, but we have to start down the path.”

The bills still have to pass in both chambers of the legislature and be signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“It’s time for us to tackle the hard issues, and that’s the message we want sent, we are going to tackle the hard stuff,” McDonald Rivet said.

She said she also wants to see more funding for the behavioral health and mental health systems, along with more support for kids in the state’s school system, adding that gun violence is the number one cause of death of kids in the U.S.

