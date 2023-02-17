Local racetrack becomes NASCAR-sanctioned

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Birch Run Speedway and Event Center celebrates its 75th year of operation and is now part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

The 0.4-mile, progressively banked oval track in Birch Run continues a short-track tradition that has been ongoing since the facility opened during NASCAR’s first year in 1948.

The track was originally a 0.33-mile dirt track during its first decade but was paved in the early 1960s while it was still under the name “Dixie Speedway.” The facility continued to grow during the next several years with additions that included a Figure 8 course in the infield and the construction of the 4/10-mile oval that is predominantly used today.

Notable competitors have developed their skills on both ovals at Birch Run since it began, including Michigan drivers: NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, of Rochester Hills, and two-time Southern 500 winner Erik Jones, of Byron.

The Birch Run Speedway and Event Center will be commemorating the history of the track starting on March 11 with a preseason party.

Opening night for Birch Run is scheduled for April 28, with a docket consisting of the Midwest Dirt Compact Series, Wheeler Trucking Friday Night Thunder Series, Dwarf Cars and American Trucks.

