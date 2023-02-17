Mainly dry weekend, warming temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a messy Thursday evening, things have trended in the right direction this afternoon and road conditions and weather conditions have improved significantly.

There are likely still some side roads and back roads that are still slippery, however our traffic map has indicated road crews have done a great job catching us up this afternoon! The sunshine, despite how cold it is, has likely helped a little bit also.

As we head into the weekend, expect the quiet weather to continue, and unfortunately for snow lovers, expect the temperatures to ramp back up, melting the snow we just picked up.

This Evening & Overnight

Beyond the cold temperatures, and any isolated road issues that still remain, we should have no issues for our Friday evening plans. Temperatures only reached into the 20s this afternoon and those will fall off into the teens pretty quickly after the sun goes down. Winds won’t be overly strong, but enough to bring our wind chills down a few degrees from our actual temperatures.

Expect a dry evening as you wrap up the workweek and get the weekend started. (WNEM)

That wind will remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight, which should keep our temperatures from falling too far. Plan for lows to remain in the teens tonight, with wind chills likely in the single digits.

Low temperatures will be in the teens tonight. (WNEM)

Saturday & Sunday

Our best chance at sunshine this weekend will come on Saturday, though it won’t be quite as sunny as last weekend. Clouds will be more prevalent north of the Tri-Cities, and those communities may be mostly cloudy most, if not all of the day. Areas farther to the south that start with sunshine, may cloud up too as the day goes along.

Highs will be back into the 30s on Saturday. (WNEM)

Regardless of how clouds play out, no wet weather is expected to start the weekend. Highs will be warmer on the heels of a west southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 30 miles per hour. We should land in the middle 30s to around 50 on Saturday.

Dry weather is expected Saturday evening, with clouds increasing into the overnight. Lows will settle in the 20s.

Some spotty sprinkles and flurries may be possible early Sunday. (WNEM)

There is a small chance a weak disturbance overhead produces a few sprinkles or flurries here and there overnight into Sunday morning, but this is a very low chance. If the air remains dry enough, we may avoid it all together, so it’s nothing to be concerned about.

High temperatures will be much warmer in the 40s Sunday. (WNEM)

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy, regardless of precipitation chances. But despite the clouds, a southwesterly wind should warm us up quite a bit, with highs landing in the lower and middle 40s for the afternoon. Those winds will remain around the same as Saturday, around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday night, with lows settling in the middle 20s to low 30s.

