Man arrested for arson at former Days Inn

Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire at the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie...
Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire at the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie Highway near I-75.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. Crews from multiple agencies were called in to put out the blaze.

The fire was declared arson, and Bridgeport Township police have arrested 18-year-old Andrew Shank in connection to the crime.

Shank is also being investigated for other arsons in the area, Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett said.

The incident remains under investigation.

