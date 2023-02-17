Man arrested for arson at former Days Inn

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. Crews from multiple agencies were called in to put out the blaze.

The fire was declared arson, and Bridgeport Township police have arrested 18-year-old Andrew Shank in connection to the crime.

Shank is also being investigated for other arsons in the area, Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.