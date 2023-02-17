Michigan woman charged in girl’s death loses nursing license

State officials say a western Michigan woman who was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines when a 3-year-old girl died while under her care has lost her nursing license
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman who was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines when a 3-year-old girl died while under her care has lost her nursing license, state officials said.

Judith Maria Sobol's registered nursing license was revoked by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for "violating the public health code," Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The South Haven woman was also fined $150,000.

Sobol, 42, was charged last year with second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy in the girl's June 2022 death. She was allegedly under the influence of meth when she arrived for an overnight nursing shift at a Berrien County home to care for the child, who was dependent on a ventilator.

During the early morning hours, the girl's parents discovered Sobol incoherent and their daughter unresponsive, with her trachea tube disconnected, the charges allege. The girl died despite resuscitation efforts.

Coloma Township Police Department officers found two meth pipes and a small container of crystal meth in Sobol's purse after she allegedly told them she had injected meth the day she came to work.

“Sobol’s actions are an egregious violation of the public trust, and pose an imminent threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare,” Nessel said.

Sobol is being held in the Berrien County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Her jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21 in Berrien County Trial Court.

