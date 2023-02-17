Owosso police arrest 2 with illegal guns in separate incidents Monday

Police in Owosso arrested two people with illegal guns in two separate incidents Feb. 13, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Owosso arrested two people with illegal guns in two separate incidents Monday.

According to authorities, police responded to a complaint near the intersection of Corunna Avenue and Washington Street. When they contacted the subject, they reportedly provided a fake name. Police said they detained the subject, a 32-year-old from Lansing, and found a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana and crack cocaine on them.

A few blocks north, on the other side of the Shiawassee River, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle located near the intersection of Water and Washington streets. Police said when they spoke with the driver, they pulled a handgun out while they were still in the vehicle. The driver, a 36-year-old from Owosso, was taken into custody.

The suspects from both incidents were arrested and lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

