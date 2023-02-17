Police: Two children pulled from fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Thursday evening, Flint police said a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were pulled from a fire at a Flint apartment complex.

Genesee County 9-1-1 reported the fire broke out just before 6 p.m. on Ridgeview Court off of East Carpenter Road.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition. He added the 4-year-old was reported to be OK.

Green said the children appeared to be home alone when the fire occurred.

Detectives were still on the scene around 8:30 p.m. investigating.

