Police: Two children pulled from fire in Flint
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Thursday evening, Flint police said a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were pulled from a fire at a Flint apartment complex.
Genesee County 9-1-1 reported the fire broke out just before 6 p.m. on Ridgeview Court off of East Carpenter Road.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition. He added the 4-year-old was reported to be OK.
Green said the children appeared to be home alone when the fire occurred.
Detectives were still on the scene around 8:30 p.m. investigating.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.