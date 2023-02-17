Republicans put forth plan to better school safety

(WNEM)
By Elisse Ramey and Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In the wake of the MSU shooting, Senate Democrats introduced three bills aimed at reducing gun violence, and Republicans have also put forth a plan to bolster school safety inside buildings.

Representative Jaime Greene and several co-sponsors from mid-Michigan are pushing House Bill 4091.

This bill would ensure the review of school building codes and add new building features such as safer corners and bullet-resistant glass.

It would also establish safety guidelines to assist schools with procedures for a lockdown.

The recommendations outlined in the legislation were brought forth in the wake of the deadly Oxford shooting and was slated to be introduced this week before the tragedy at MSU.

The bill now heads to the House Education Committee for consideration.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University
Wednesday holds a First Alert Weather Day for strong wind gusts.
First Alert: Windy Wednesday before accumulating snow Thursday
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
The incoming snow is prompting a First Alert Weather Day for the afternoon and evening hours.
First Alert Update: Snowy roads expected Thursday afternoon & evening

Latest News

Police: Two children pulled from fire in Flint
Saginaw coffee shop to close in the coming months
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Feb. 16
Prosecutor addresses how MSU shooter obtained guns