Republicans put forth plan to better school safety

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In the wake of the MSU shooting, Senate Democrats introduced three bills aimed at reducing gun violence, and Republicans have also put forth a plan to bolster school safety inside buildings.

Representative Jaime Greene and several co-sponsors from mid-Michigan are pushing House Bill 4091.

This bill would ensure the review of school building codes and add new building features such as safer corners and bullet-resistant glass.

It would also establish safety guidelines to assist schools with procedures for a lockdown.

The recommendations outlined in the legislation were brought forth in the wake of the deadly Oxford shooting and was slated to be introduced this week before the tragedy at MSU.

The bill now heads to the House Education Committee for consideration.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.