Saginaw coffee shop to close in the coming months

By Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Dawn of a New Day Coffee House and Café announced that they will be closing after 18 years of business.

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, the café located on South Washington Avenue in Saginaw said that they are beginning the slow process of saying goodbye.

They said that 18 years ago, the café opened in the hopes that coffee would bring people together.

“A place for those who needed a warm environment, kind smiles, and positivity for our city,” the Facebook post said.

They said there is a season for everything.

“We have tried hard to be advocates for downtown, for those who need a voice, and for those who need hope. We have fought, planned, problem solved, and now it’s time to rest,” the café said.

Dawn of a New Day Coffee House said they appreciate all the support they’ve had their many years in business, and that saying goodbye to their customers would be difficult.

The café said coffee service and a limited food menu would remain for the next couple of months as they prepare for the close. They also said they would be available for catering while they are still open.

