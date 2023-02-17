Saginaw makes final visit to Guelph Friday night

Guelph, Ont. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (27-21-2-1) continue a four-game road trip by visiting the Guelph Storm (24-23-4-1) Friday, February 17, at the Sleeman Centre.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, RogersTV, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw won 6-2 over the Soo Greyhounds Wednesday, February 15, at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Zayne Parekh scored two goals and an assist for the Spirit, setting a new OHL record for goals by a U17 defenseman. Goaltender Tristan Lennox got the start, stopping 29 of 31 shots to earn his team-leading 20th win.

Box Score & Highlights

Guelph fell 9-1 to the Sarnia Sting Wednesday, February 15, at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarina, Ontario. Max Namestnikov netted his 21st goal of the season in the loss.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

This is the third of four scheduled meetings between the two teams, with the Spirit winning the first two games. In their season and home opener on October 1, Saginaw won 10-6 at home. Nine Saginaw players scored two or more points, including rookie Michael Misa, who netted his first two OHL goals. Jake Karabela and Cam Allen earned two goals each for the Storm.

The most recent game, on October 14, saw the Spirit win 6-1 in Guelph. Tristan Lennox stopped all but one of 30 Guelph shots. Michael Misa tallied a goal and three assists while, PJ Forgione scored a goal and two assists. Guelph’s Danny Zhilkin scored the lone goal and Matthew Poitras got a helper on the play.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw’s record-setting Zayne Parekh currently sits in second in goals for Saginaw with 20. Michael Misa leads his team with 21 goals and 50 points. Dean Loukus’s 31 assists are the most for Spirit skaters. Goaltender Tristan Lennox’s 3.31 goals against average (GAA) and Andrew Oke’s .886 save percentage (SV%) lead Spirit goaltending.

Guelph’s Matthew Poitras is third in the OHL for assists (51). The Boston Bruins prospect also leads the Storm in assists (51) and points (63). Braeden Bowman has the most goals for his team with 22. Brayden Gillspie’s 3.35 GAA and Patrick Leaver’s .884 are the best for Guelph goaltenders.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Guelph has four (4) players drafted into the NHL, including Jake Karabela (Washington), Matthew Poitras (Boston), Michael Buchinger (St. Louis), and Chandler Romeo (Ottawa).

