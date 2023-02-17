State: $26M recovered for MI consumers

By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) recovered more than $26 million for Michigan consumers in 2022, the state said on Friday, Feb. 17.

In addition, the department received more than 125,000 consumer calls, handled more than 8,500 complaints, and processed more than 98,000 licensee applications in 2022.

In addition to directly assisting consumers with questions and complaints, DIFS also licenses individuals and companies to engage in the insurance and financial services industries in Michigan.

Through the DIFS Office of Insurance Licensing, Investigations, and Audits, DIFS processed more than 78,000 new applications for insurance professionals in 2022, such as adjusters, agents, and counselors.

Through the DIFS Office of Consumer Finance, DIFS licensed more than 20,000 individuals and companies in 2022, such as non-depository lending companies, mortgage loan officers, mortgage companies, motor vehicle financing companies, money transmitters, debt management companies, and deferred presentment companies, also known as payday lenders.

In total, DIFS regulates hundreds of thousands of licensed individuals and companies, including insurance companies and state-chartered banks and credit unions, ensuring that Michigan consumers have many options when it comes to shopping for insurance and financial services.

“DIFS serves as a consumer protection agency and we are here to help answer questions or concerns that Michiganders might have as they deal with the insurance and financial services industries,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “We celebrate these achievements but, as always, we know there is more work to be done and our dedicated DIFS staff stands ready to assist in 2023 and beyond.”

Consumers can contact DIFS at 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit their website if you have questions or disputes that cannot be directly resolved with your insurance or financial services entity.

