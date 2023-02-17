U of M Flint plans for the future

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Leaders at the University of Michigan Flint are looking to the future of academics.

Deans from each of the university’s campuses gathered at the Riverfront Conference Center to discuss ideas about future academic plans.

While not going into specifics about what future plans are, the chancellor of U of M Flint, Debasish Dutta, said the future of the university is vital in helping the Flint community.

“Our futures are linked so if the university succeeds, it’s good for the city and if the city also helps the university in its marketing and everything, we both benefit,” Dutta said.

He also said feedback from students and faculty has been well received.

