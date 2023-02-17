U of M Flint plans for the future

U of M Flint Town Hall
U of M Flint Town Hall(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Leaders at the University of Michigan Flint are looking to the future of academics.

Deans from each of the university’s campuses gathered at the Riverfront Conference Center to discuss ideas about future academic plans.

While not going into specifics about what future plans are, the chancellor of U of M Flint, Debasish Dutta, said the future of the university is vital in helping the Flint community.

“Our futures are linked so if the university succeeds, it’s good for the city and if the city also helps the university in its marketing and everything, we both benefit,” Dutta said.

He also said feedback from students and faculty has been well received.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two children pulled from fire in Flint
Saginaw coffee shop to close in the coming months
Residence where the dead body was discovered after a wellness check.
3 people charged with concealing death, allegedly cashing in Social Security checks
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options

Latest News

Kildee secures $2M for extracurriculars for Genesee Co. youths
Lawmakers introduce new gun legislation
Kildee secures $2M for extracurriculars for Genesee Co. youths
Kildee secures $2M for extracurriculars for Genesee Co. youths
Celebrate Fat Tuesday With Treats from a Local Bakery