Local restaurant hosts fundraiser for family in need

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local restaurant is holding a fundraiser to help 18-year-old Kellen O’Connell buy a new accessible vehicle.

He’s known for cheering for his favorite sports teams, but now Kellen needs a boost as well.

River Rock Café in Bay City is hosting a three-day fundraiser this weekend, Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, to help Kellen’s mother buy a new accessible vehicle.

“This mom worked hard her whole life providing for this child, and she has even mentioned she won’t give up. At times, it takes a village to help, and I’m here to help,” said Anna Bader, a managing partner at River Rock Café.

Kellen has cerebral palsy, and his mother Karin O’Connell said most grants that she’s applied for ask families to fundraise on their own first.

Bader, a family friend, was happy to host the “Wheels for Kellen” benefit at her restaurant.

She said universal modifications are needed for wheelchair lifts in vehicles, so families are essentially forced to buy a new vehicle when a repair is needed.

She wants Congress to get involved.

“We do have a situation where these conversion vans are being created and parts are becoming obsolete immediately,” Bader said.

Kellen is a huge fan of the Saginaw Spirit and Great Lakes Loons.

“He loves any and all things sports, especially Loons and Dodgers baseball, Michigan Hockey, and Lions football. You can always find him rooting for his guys with a huge smile on his face and tons of energy!” said Kellen’s mother on the “Wheels for Kellen” GoFundMe page.

They’ve raised nearly $3,000 through a GoFundMe account. The goal is $7,500.

The fundraiser runs through the weekend at River Rock.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.