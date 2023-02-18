Mostly dry and above normal weekend ahead!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - About half of Mid-Michigan is starting out in clouds and the other half of us are starting in sunshine this morning, but as we head through the afternoon clouds should be in place for everyone. Clouds hang on through much of tomorrow before we *possibly* see some brief sunshine tomorrow evening for parts of Mid-Michigan south of the Bay.

Temperatures are in the process of warming out of the upper 20s and low 30s at this hour, heading for the mid-upper 30s later this afternoon. Temperature above freezing should help work away at some of the snow and ice we picked of Thursday and Friday. Tonight we dip back into the lower 30s and upper 20s, with a few areas of middle 20s across the north, so we do start out tomorrow just a touch warmer than this morning. Tomorrow we climb back into upper 30s to middle 40s for folks south of the Bay!

Isolated brief sprinkles could be possible for a few folks tomorrow morning, but at this time I expect just about everyone to remain dry today and tomorrow. Low rain/snow chances return Monday-Tuesday with better chances for a wintery mess Wednesday-Thursday.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon & tomorrow evening.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.