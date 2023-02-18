Saginaw beats Guelph 4-2 for second straight win

Guelph, Ont (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (28-21-2-1) defeated the Guelph Storm (24-24-4-1) 4-2 Friday, February 17, at the Sleeman Centre.

Mitchell Smith earned three assists including his 100th OHL point, while Tristan Lennox got the start for Saginaw, letting in just two goals on 23 shots. Max Namestnikov and Valentin Zhugin each potted a goal while Patrick Leaver made 25 saves on 29 shots.

The game began with Saginaw on the penalty kill after Zayne Parekh was called for hooking at 9:38. Just ten seconds into the powerplay, Guelph potted their first goal of the contest. Michael Buchinger sent a pass to Braeden Bowman on the left wing. The winger rifled a shot towards Lennox, and he made the save. Max Namestnikov grabbed the rebound and pushed it past the goaltender for his 22nd of the season.

The Storm went on another man-advantage after Roberto Mancini took a holding penalty at 13:12 in the first period. Saginaw was able to kill off the penalty with several clearing attempts.

The Spirit went down a skater after Mitchell Smith committed a high sticking penalty at 16:10 in the opening period.

At the end of the first period, Guelph led 1-0 and held a nine to four shot advantage.

The second period opened with Saginaw tying the game at 3:50. Luke McNamara gave PJ Forgione the puck on the left side. The Michigan native sent a shot at Leaver and he turned it aside. The goaltender was out of position and Bode Stewart scored on the open net for his second of the season.

Jake Murray was called for interference at 6:26 in the second frame, giving Saginaw a powerplay. The Spirit capitalized on the chance and took the lead 15 seconds into the man-advantage. Hunter Haight Received a pass at the left faceoff dot from Mitchell Smith. The Minnesota Wild prospect wristed a shot at Leaver and he stopped the puck. The goaltender was unable to get back in time as Matyas Sapovaliv potted his 17th goal of the season.

Saginaw found themselves on another powerplay after Ryan McGuire committed a hooking penalty at 7:08 in the middle period. Guelph stopped the Spirit from scoring on the chance.

The Spirit added to their lead at 18:50 in the middle frame. Mitchell Smith banked a pass off the boards and Zayne Parekh recovered the puck. The defenseman skated through traffic and found Calem Mangone on the left. Leaver was unable to stop the shot from Mangone as the puck flew over his blocker for his 12th of the season.

With 16 seconds left in the period, Saginaw’s Luke McNamara made it 4-1. Mitchell Smith sent a pass to the top of the circles and McNamara scored his seventh of the season.

The second period ended with Saginaw gaining a 22-15 shot advantage and a 4-1 lead.

The third period started with the Storm on the man-advantage after Olivier Savard took a holding penalty at 7:42. The Spirit successfully killed off the chance.

Guelph got their second goal at 12:54 in the third frame. Jake Murray received a pass from Matthew Poitras at the top of the circles. Murray took a shot at traffic in front of Lennox. The goaltender lost sight of the puck and Valentin Zhugin netted his 14th of the season to make it 4-2 Saginaw.

The Spirit went back to the powerplay after Zackary Sandhu was called for high sticking at 16:03 in the final period. The Storm held Saginaw scoreless on the chance.

With time running out, Guelph pulled Leaver with 90 seconds remaining in the game. Neither team was able to add any tallies, and the game ended with Saginaw winning 4-2. With the victory, Saginaw improves to 28-21-2-1 on the season.

Saginaw’s next game is Saturday, February 18, against the Owen Sound Attack at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

