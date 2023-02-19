MSU leaders give update on return to classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leadership at Michigan State University held a press conference on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. to give an update on the plan for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus on Monday.

Interim President of MSU Theresa Woodruff, Ph.D., announced that over $250,000 has been collected in the Spartan Strong fund, and the proceeds will be used to cover funeral expenses for the three students killed on campus.

Woodruff thanked everyone for “contributing in their own way” through cookies, hugs, flowers and organizing counseling.

Woodruff said “we will grieve and we will mend.”

Interim Provost Thomas D. Jeitschko Ph.D. said Berkey Hall will not be used through the end of the semester.

At approximately 1:45 Sunday more than 22,000 students have signed a petition on change.org for providing a Michigan State University Spring 2023 Hybrid Or Online Option.

Board Chair Rema Vassar said “we need to be flexible” and said as far as accommodations for students returning to campus “there is no right way, there is no one way.”

The Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norman Beauchamp Jr., M.D., spoke about the counseling available to all on campus at no cost and said “we’re here to make sure no one is suffering alone.”

Deputy Chief MSU Police and Public Safety Chris Rozman said “there will be an increased visible presence of law enforcement on campus this week.” He said thousands of cameras are on campus and they are moving forward in a process to enhance the current system.

Classes and activities were canceled after last Monday’s mass shooting on campus. Athletics returned on Saturday with the women’s basketball team hosting Maryland and the men traveling to Ann Arbor.

