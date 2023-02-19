MSU to pay medical bills for 5 students hospitalized from shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Medical bills will be paid by Michigan State University for the five students hospitalized from injuries during the shooting Feb. 13 on campus.

MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen confirmed the information Sunday.

MSU is raising funds for trauma recovery with Spartan Strong t-shirt sales.

The Spartan Strong Fund will help provide stronger campus safety, mental health services for students, faculty and staff, and the changing needs of Michigan State University. Examples of support could include campus safety enhancements and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. The fund could cover hospital stay costs for the five students still recovering at Sparrow Hospital.

