MSU Police: Two students in fair, serious condition, others remain critical

MSU shooting Spartan Strong
MSU shooting Spartan Strong(WILX)
By George Castle
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced the conditions of some victims hospitalized following the mass shooting on Feb. 13 have changed.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 police said one student is in fair condition and another is in serious condition, but stable. Three other students remain in critical condition.

On Monday, Feb. 13 Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, killed three students and injured five others in a mass shooting on the campus of MSU.

