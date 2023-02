SHIAWASSEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Police said Nick Malachowski is a resident of Owosso.

Malachowski was last seen on Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. near Hopkins Lake.

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call 989-743-9111.

