Pleasant Monday before several days of active winter weather this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures made it back to well above normal this afternoon as several locations across southern Mid-Michigan made it into the lower 50s with the rest of Mid-Michigan into the mid and upper 40s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the middle 20s to lower 30s making for a cooler start compare to Sunday morning. During the afternoon on Monday temperatures will return to the middle-upper 30s with a few locations possibly making a run at 40 degrees.

Clouds return tonight and winds shift out to the northwest. We will see a few areas of light snow showers north of the Bay tonight and nearly tomorrow morning but no impacts are expected. Tomorrow will most almost entirely dry until late Monday night and early Tuesday morning when some light mixed showers will be possible. Only light accumulations of snow are possible, mainly north of the bay.

We are also keeping a very close eye on what could be a rather impactful storm system Wednesday-Thursday here in Mid-Michigan.

This storm system, currently, looks to bring a wintry mix across a large portion of state. This wintry mix may include a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. At this time, its appearing likely that some form of combination of all three should impact in Mid-Michigan in some form or fashion.

With that being said, details beyond that remain up-in-the-air at this time. These details being exact timing, exactly how much of each precipitation type we see, where the axis of heaviest snow and mix will line up, and what the specific impacts may be.

These are details that we are working on nailing down over the next couple days. Right now, we are rather certain that slick roads will be likely for some folks due to the snow & mix.

Below is a look what the situation *COULD* look like Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and a look at the latest information regarding the forecast. Keep it here with TV5 this week for the latest details.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow night and early Tuesday morning:

