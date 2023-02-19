Spirit victorious over Attack for third straight win

OWEN SOUND, Ont. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (29-21-2-1) won their third game in a row with a 3-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack (26-20-4-1) Saturday, February 18, at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Saginaw’s Matyas Sapovaliv netted two goals while Tristan Lennox made 25 saves on 27 shots. Cedrick Guindon and Lawrence each potted a goal for the Attack. Goaltender Carter George got the start for Owen Sound, letting in three goals on 34 shots.

Despite Saginaw having a 12-9 shot lead, neither team scored or committed a penalty during the first period.

The second period began with the Spirit on the powerplay after Jackson Stewart took a hooking penalty at 2:02. Nearing the end of the man-advantage, Saginaw broke the tie and scored at 3:35. Calem Mangone passed to Sebastien Gervais at the top of the zone. The winger took a shot, but it went wide left. Matyas Sapovaliv recovered the puck and potted it past Chenard for his 18th of the season.

Theo Hill was called for interference at 5:29 in the second frame, giving Owen Sound their first man-advantage. The Attack tied it at one apiece with a powerplay goal at 6:18. Lennox tried to clear the puck to his right but was recovered by Cedrick Guindon. The center netted the unassisted goal after he completed a wraparound try on Lennox’s left for his 19th of the season.

Owen Sound took the lead at 6:55 in the middle period. Deni Goure threw a pass behind the net and a battle ensued. Kaleb Lawrence came out on top, and sent a shot at the right post. The puck took a weird bounce and careened past Lennox to make it 2-1 Attack.

Saginaw tied it up at 12:51 in the middle frame. Bode Stewart left the puck for Luke McNamara, and he ripped a shot at Chenard. The goaltender turned the puck aside, but Nic Sima was able to collect the rebound and make it two apiece.

The Spirit went down a skater after Mitchell Smith committed a holding penalty at 16:02. The Attack could not score on the chance.

Taos Jordan was called for cross checking at 18:12, giving Saginaw their second man-advantage. 14 seconds into the penalty, Saginaw took the lead with a powerplay goal. Mitchell Smith sent a point shot towards net-front traffic and Matyas Sapovaliv banged home the loose puck for his 19th of the season to give the Spirit the lead.

After 40 minutes of play, Saginaw took a 3-2 lead and a 25-17 shot advantage into the dressing room.

The third period started with the Spirit collecting two powerplays after Kaleb Lawrence was called for tripping at 4:18 and Teddy Sawyer took a slashing at 7:15. Owen Sound held Saginaw scoreless on both chances.

With 90 seconds remaining in the third period, the Attack called Chenard to the bench to try and win the game. Tristan Lennox made several desperation saves to maintain the score, and the Spirit hung on to win 3-2. With the victory, Saginaw improves to 29-21-2-1 on the season.

Saginaw finishes up their road trip by visiting the Mississauga Steelheads Monday, February 20, at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.