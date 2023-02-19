Temperatures become well above normal this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun at times.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mix between clouds and sunshine at times is expected for Mid-Michigan today with the best chance for a little sun being for folks south of the Bay during the afternoon and evening before sundown. We have cloud cover returning overnight tonight making way for a cloudy start to Monday before the afternoon may provide us with some clearing to allow a little more sunshine.

Other than some isolated sprinkles this morning we have a dry forecast for the rest of your Sunday. A few chances for light snow showers exist tonight for our northern counties, going into Monday morning but very few impacts are expected. Snow and rain chances return Monday night and Tuesday morning for Mid-Michigan. Light snow accumulations may be possible for folks in far northern Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures are headed for the mid to even upper 40s (for some) this afternoon, which is well above normal once again. Tonight we fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Middle 30s are expected tomorrow afternoon.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night:

