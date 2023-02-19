Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurism

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, and is hospitalized.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait-and-see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
State: $26M recovered for MI consumers
A local restaurant is holding a fundraiser to help 18-year-old Kellen O’Connell buy a new...
Local restaurant hosts fundraiser for family in need
Birch Run Speedway and Event Center
Local racetrack becomes NASCAR-sanctioned
Money generic
HUD awards housing money for several mid-Michigan communities
Investigators are revealing new details about MSU shooter Anthony McRae, including that he was...
Prosecutor addresses how MSU shooter obtained guns

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake stricken...
Blinken tours Turkey’s earthquake zone, pledges $100M in aid
WNEM TV5 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: MSU Police give update on preparations for return to classes
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Suspect arrested in slaying of university police officer