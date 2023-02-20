Easy-going start to the week, tracking the next winter system midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw plenty of sunshine with milder conditions too. That helped to melt down more of the snow and ice left on our roads! Be cautious as some residential streets still are slushy this morning, though.

Quiet weather will kick off this new workweek, but in the middle of the week we see the next winter storm move through the Great Lakes. This system is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix. Although there are many details to still iron out as we wait for this system to be sampled, snowy, icy, and slower travel are looking likely.

Today

As you head out the door this morning, conditions are in great shape! Temperatures are starting just a couple of degrees on either side of freezing. Skies are mostly clear and roads are in good shape (with the exception of some residential streets that are still seeing some slushy conditions).

Warmer temperatures today will help to ease more of those slushy areas on residential streets, we make our way to around 38 degrees, even closer to 40 degrees in Flint. Skies will be variably cloudy which will allow for some windows of sun on occasion. Today’s wind also makes a shift to the southeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be back above freezing again. (WNEM)

Tonight & Tuesday

A quick hitting round of rain and snow showers from a clipper will move across our area around midnight. It will be spotty so impacts remain minimal, but we are expecting a quick coating of snow (1″ or less) in our northern counties who see snow showers.

Monday night carries a spotty chance of rain and snow showers across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 30 degrees early in the night, then gradually warm back up again a few degrees as the clipper passes. Wind gusts will pick up even more with that though, speeds will be around 35 to 40 mph at the peak into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, wind gusts will already be slowing back down.

Monday night and Tuesday morning wind gusts will pick up. (WNEM)

Temperatures will stay steady through the day Tuesday, right around 32 degrees for the morning and much of the afternoon. Temperatures won’t start to fall until the evening, eventually down to 25 degrees on Tuesday night.

Midweek Winter Storm Potential

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for the next winter storm that moves through the Great Lakes and Mid-Michigan. There are still fine details to work out such as snow and ice amounts, but as of right now it is looking very likely we see snowy and icy roads by Wednesday night and Thursday. If you have travel plans around then, you may already want to start thinking about alternative plans for that timeframe.

The next potential winter storm we're watching is for Wednesday and Thursday. (WNEM)

Light snow is expected to start Wednesday morning that will persist into the afternoon hours. Around the afternoon, the storm will fill in with more moisture to the south. As temperatures become borderline on freezing, this is where we expect a wintry mix to unfold. Both sleet and freezing rain are expected. The big question as of right now is where the delineation between snow and wintry mix lands across Mid-Michigan. Currently, our southern counties see the best chance for wintry mix while we have snow up north. The Tri-Cities has about a 50/50 chance on seeing all snow or seeing the wintry mix.

Continued snow and wintry mix will carry through Wednesday night and into Thursday, starting to wrap up during the afternoon hours Thursday. Take a peek at temperatures through that timeframe in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

