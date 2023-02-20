Independence Bridge closed through Feb. 22

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is closed through Feb. 22.

The Bay City Bridge Partners said the closure is in place so crews can stripe the northbound lanes to accommodate two-way traffic.

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Feb. 23.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owosso Police are asking for the community's help to find Nick Malachowski, who they say is...
Owosso Police search for missing, endangered man
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
State: $26M recovered for MI consumers
MSU shooting Spartan Strong
MSU Police: Two students in fair, serious condition, others remain critical
Investigators are revealing new details about MSU shooter Anthony McRae, including that he was...
Prosecutor addresses how MSU shooter obtained guns
A woman places flowers at the memorial on Michigan State University's campus. It honors the...
Volunteers, alumni clean up campus during Spartan Sunday

Latest News

MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU leaders give update on return to classes
Police: Woman robbed, carjacked at gas station
Whether you are kind and giving or narcissistic and selfish, a new study out of Central...
CMU research studies connection between human ego, health
Volunteers, alumni clean up campus during Spartan Sunday