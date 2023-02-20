Independence Bridge closed through Feb. 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is closed through Feb. 22.
The Bay City Bridge Partners said the closure is in place so crews can stripe the northbound lanes to accommodate two-way traffic.
The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Feb. 23.
