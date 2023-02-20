Independence Bridge closed through Feb. 22

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is closed through Feb. 22.

The Bay City Bridge Partners said the closure is in place so crews can stripe the northbound lanes to accommodate two-way traffic.

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Feb. 23.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.