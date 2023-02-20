Light snow tonight, eyes on a winter storm Wednesday & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a smooth start to the work and school week, but things look busy around midweek once again. This time around, our storm system of this week may cover two days, rather than a single day like Thursday of last week.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area for the Wednesday & Thursday time frame and although our northern counties aren’t included for now, you will be included in some form soon. The NWS in Gaylord is holding off with snow possible tonight, to avoid any confusion.

For quick details on those Winter Storm Watches, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for most of the area. (WNEM)

This Evening & Overnight

In the near term this evening, we should have a dry evening. However, there will be a chance of light snow overnight into Tuesday morning. This round of snow is expected to be light, with light amounts of accumulation if any at all (less than 1″, and many under 0.5″). It doesn’t appear everyone will see that snow, either.

Until that arrives, expect temperatures to bottom out around the upper 20s and low 30s around midnight, give or take an hour, and then rise a bit into Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts will be picking up through the night, with gusts near 30 miles per hour or higher possible by your morning commute tomorrow.

Tuesday

Winds are expected to pick up tomorrow with gusts near 40 miles per hour. (WNEM)

That wind will continue most of Tuesday, before dropping off into the evening hours. That will make high temperatures in the lower to middle 30s tomorrow, feel more like the teens and 20s through the day tomorrow.

Any snow that’s leftover in the morning hours should end quickly into the afternoon, and cloudy skies from early in the day will have a chance to break up a bit in places before the daylight hours are over.

Dry weather is expected only briefly, with the first snow from our two-day winter storm expected to move in quickly after midnight and continue through Wednesday morning. Accumulations of a few inches are possible with this initial wave of snow for some into Wednesday morning. The best chance will be in the northern half of the area.

Wednesday & Thursday Storm System: What We Know Right Now

Snow is possible as soon as Wednesday morning, with more on the way into Wednesday night & Thursday. (WNEM)

There is still a lot to sort out with this system, especially the type of precipitation, but we’ll share what we know at this point. Before we do, please realize that there is still time for some northward and southward shifting, so these details may change a bit before Wednesday. However, this system has shown remarkable consistency in our data, so major swings are not expected at this time.

Precipitation will pick up in intensity and consistency Wednesday evening into Thursday. (WNEM)

Although the specific time frames are tough to pin down today, we have a general trend. Precipitation will begin on Wednesday morning in parts of the area, with potentially a midday break, before things start ramping up in all areas into Wednesday evening. It’s Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning that we’ll likely see our heaviest and most consistent precipitation. Wet weather will keep going on Thursday, but we’ll have a chance for potentially a few more breaks in the action and it could be lighter than Wednesday. Eventually, everything turns to all snow Thursday evening, with everything winding down into Friday morning.

At this point, we expect the greatest threat for significant freezing rain to be in the southern end of the state, as you get closer to the Lansing area and to the south toward I-94 (Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Jackson, Ann Arbor). That doesn’t mean we won’t see any at all, but these are areas that have the best chance to pick up more than 0.25″ of ice accumulation, potentially greater than 0.50″.

A wintry mix will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. (WNEM)

For us in the TV5 viewing area, snow and sleet are expected to be the primary form of precipitation over the course of the two days. There may be some brief periods in between where some drizzle may mix in, or brief periods of freezing rain, but not as often as snow or sleet. Remember, sleet caused our roads last week to be very slippery, so it can be just as hazardous as freezing rain.

Mixed precipitation is expected at times on Thursday, along with snow. (WNEM)

We’re not ready to get into snowfall amounts just yet, since sleet will have a chance to cut into the amounts just like last week, but we do expect the heaviest areas of snow in the area to receive over 6″ of snow between the two days.

The European model has the greater than 50% chance of over 6″ of snowfall all the way down to the Tri-Cities region, while the GFS American model has the greater than 50% chance for 6″ of snow closer to Gladwin, Clare, and Arenac counties. We will be more specific as soon as we possibly can.

Wind speeds are expected to be in the 20-30 mile per hour range with gusts on Wednesday, ramping up to potentially greater than 30 miles per hour at times Wednesday night and Thursday. If we see a big shift and the heavier ice amounts move northward, power outages would be a bigger concern. But at this time, with primarily sleet and snow, we expect our chances to be lower than those downstate.

Bottom line, regardless of what type of precipitation we see, we expect this to be a messy system. Parents, at least start thinking about the potential for school to be cancelled on Thursday and potentially Friday. If you have the ability to work from home those days, it may be a great idea.

Stay tuned as we update the forecast the next few days!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.