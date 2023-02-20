MSP: Two arrested for illegal gun possession

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested for the illegal possession of pistols found in a car and on their person during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police said.

MSP troopers stopped a car on Feb. 19 around 10 p.m. in the area of Bradley and Mansfield Avenue for no insurance and defective equipment, troopers said.

The driver, 24, was found to be in possession of a pistol on their person following their arrest, MSP said.

The passenger, 27, was found to have a pistol under their seat, and another pistol in their belongings, investigators said, adding that other items recovered were extended magazines, including a 50-round drum magazine.

MSP said the driver and the passenger did not possess a CPL and were lodged at the Genesee Co. Jail on numerous felony charges.

