MSU resumes classes following mass shooting

(WNEM)
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time since last Monday’s mass shooting at Michigan State University, instruction on campus is taking place.

Classes at MSU resumed for the first time since last week’s mass shooting that left three students dead and five others injured. Sophomore Kian Bukowski decided to show up for instruction in person on Monday, Feb. 20.

We’ve learned a lot of professors gave students the option of attending class virtually, while other students made plans to join a protest at the state capitol. Bukowski said he was glad to return to campus.

“Yeah, it’s been really nice. The school has done a lot to kind of make it a very comfortable and easy transition. So I really enjoyed it. It’s been a really easy and straight transition. I was excited to come back after seeing all that they’re doing for us,” Bukowski said.

He said it has been a long week, but he appreciates all the support given to the Spartan community as they try their best to deal with this tragedy.

“Ups and downs. It’s like, you know, sometimes easier than others, but overall it’s been nice, the support from the community has been really good,” Bukowski said. “So it’s been much easier than it could’ve been.”

All students have been offered the credit/no credit option for this semester, which means students can receive credit for all classes without it affecting their grade point average.

